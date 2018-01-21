Premier League side Stoke City have tabled a bid for New York City midfielder Jack Harrison.

That is according to Goal, who report that the Potters have made the MLS outfit an offer of $4.5m for the England U21 international, along with add-ons that could push the fee to $6m.

This recent offer comes after NYCFC rejected Stoke's initial approach in which $3m was suggested last week.

And the Potters, who sacked Mark Hughes earlier this month, have since returned with an improved bid in the hopes of strengthening their midfield.

NYCFC sporting director Claudio Reyna, meanwhile, seems to be open to selling the player but has steered clear of confirming whether or not a bid was made.

"Every league is a selling league, so why not us," he told Goal last week. "It’s a statement of credibility to be honest. I know in some way we don’t want to lose our most talented players, but we’ll bring in other talented players as clubs.

"I think it’s really a statement of credibility for the league when you start attracting clubs from big leagues to come watch MLS games and the talent here.

"It should happen, it needs to happen, and I think we need to start looking at this the other way, that actually it’s good for the league that these clubs are coming here because what they’re saying is this player is talented playing in this league and he can come play in a very good league.

"It obviously brings money into the clubs to reinvest in other players and youth development, so I think it’s something that needs to be done. That’s just my opinion, I know other clubs have different philosophies around it.

"I guess the question is who’s not a selling league," Reyna asked. "Liverpool just sold a player to Barcelona. There’s no league where you don’t look at offers and think about it, and we’re becoming that league and I think that’s great."