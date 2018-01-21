Watford Star Richarlison Takes to Twitter to Express His Feelings About Marco Silva Sacking

Watford star Richarlison is seemingly one of the many people upset by the club's decision to sack manager Marco Silva.

The Brazilian youngster took to Twitter shortly after the announcement was made that Silva had been relieved of his duties on Sunday - the day after their defeat to Leicester City at the King Power Stadium.

😠 — Richarlison Andrade (@richarlison97) January 21, 2018

Richarlison simply commented a 'cross' without any reference to anything in particular, but it seems safe to assume he is reacting to Silva's sacking.

The club have let people in on their reasoning behind ousting Silva, citing that the recent vacant manager's position at Everton had turned his head.

An official club statement read: "This has been a difficult decision and one not taken lightly. The Club is convinced the appointment of Silva was the right one and had it not been for the unwarranted approach by a Premier League rival for his services we would have continued to prosper under his leadership.

Matthew Lewis/GettyImages

"The catalyst for this decision is that unwarranted approach, something which the Board believes has seen a significant deterioration in both focus and results to the point where the long-term future of Watford FC has been jeopardised.

"For the security and success of the football club, the Board believes it has to make a change. The Club will seek to make a swift appointment and there will be no further comment until that appointment has been made.''

Richarlison certainly owes Silva a lot since he gave him his first chance in English football, and it is possible that the former Fluminense star harboured great loyalty towards the now-former manager.

