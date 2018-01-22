Brazil Legend Ronaldo Reveals Desire to Buy Championship Club

By 90Min
January 22, 2018

Brazil's legendary forward Ronaldo Nazario has revealed his desire to purchase a club in the second division of either Spain or England in the near future.

The two-time Ballon d'Or winner retired from professional football in 2011 after a series of unfortunate injuries, and pursued a vocation in Sports Marketing. However, it now seems that Ronaldo is keen to return to the world of football.

In an interview with Folha de Sao Paulo, the ex-Real Madrid striker claimed he isn't currently pursuing the role of President of the Brazilian Foundation and instead is enticed by the prospect of running a football club:

PIERRE-PHILIPPE MARCOU/GettyImages

"It would be a great honour, but before that I want to experience running a big club."

He has specifically highlighted the Championship or the Segunda Division as potential leagues he could invest in, in the near future: "I'm thinking about buying a club in the second division in Spain or England. I want to do something innovative. I think I'm prepared for the challenge."


Ronaldo's time is currently spent creating content for his personal TV programme; about his life: "People asked me to show them what my day-to-day is like, and I'm going to present myself a bit. I want to show how I am with my kids, with my friends, at work..."

He also revealed as amusing detail; claiming he no longer has to hide cans of beer "in cans of Guarana" as he did in his playing days: "Now, as an ex-player, I don't have to do that." 

