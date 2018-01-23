Chicharito Eyes West Ham Exit as Agent Reveals Striker's 'Personal' Plea for Regular Football

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

Javier Hernandez is open to a West Ham United exit in his quest to find regular first-team football.

That is according to the striker's agent, Eduardo Hernandez, who told Fox Sports that the man dubbed 'Chicharito' wouldn't be apposed to leaving the London Stadium, as he looks for more minutes to earn a place in his national side's squad for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Hernandez has been used sparingly by Hammers boss David Moyes and predecessor Slaven Bilic since his summer move from Bayer Leverkusen, but proved his worth by bagging the side's equaliser in last Saturday's 1-1 draw with Bournemouth.

Irons.

A post shared by West Ham United (@westham) on

Moyes has already stated that it is unlikely that Hernandez will leave in the January window, but the goalscorer's agent insisted a transfer away was something his client had given serious thought to.

Hernandez said: "There are a number of clubs interested in his services, he's a player everyone knows and is incredibly professional.

"Our primary focus is a club in which [Chicharito] can play the most games possible. That's the most important.

"Javier has asked personally for it. He's commented, stated and demanded that we look for a club that really needs a player with his characteristics because what he wants is to play and play and play."

Turkish giants Besiktas were rumoured to have made an £8m bid for the 29-year-old as they look to replace the goals scored by now Everton player Cenk Tosun.

However, it is thought that Chicharito would be very interested in a temporary move away from West Ham, rather than a permanent deal, at this time so he can prove his fitness and form ahead of the international tournament in Russia.

Hernandez's agent admits that his client would struggle to hold down a regular spot in Moyes' starting lineup due to the Scot's desire to play with two more rounded attackers such as Manuel Lanzini and Marko Arnautovic.

However, with Andy Carroll set for a three-month spell on the sidelines and Diafra Sakho said to be on the way out of the club, Moyes will be hesitant to sanction a move away for Hernandez.

