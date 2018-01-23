PSG Confirm Signing of Former Arsenal & Chelsea Midfielder Lassana Diarra on 18-Month Deal

By 90Min
January 23, 2018

French league leaders Paris Saint-Germain have completed a deal to sign Lassana Diarra on a free transfer, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

Diarra joins on a contract until the end of next season, and will wear the number 19 shirt following his release from Al-Jazira. The French international has certainly played for a wide range of glamorous clubs - he's represented the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Real Madrid over the course of his career - but is now delighted at the chance to join PSG.

He told the club's website: “I am very happy to have signed for my home-town club. Paris Saint-Germain represents a lot to me and, with the international dimension the club has taken in recent seasons, it is every player’s dream to play here.

"I am lucky enough to make this dream come true, to know what it feels like to play at the Parc des Princes wearing the Rouge et Bleu. 

"I intend to do everything I can, bring all my experience and show all my desire to play, to prove that the club has made the right choice in showing its confidence in me.”

Manchester United, Milan, Galatasaray and Fenerbahce were all believed to have been interested in the 32-year-old following his recent release, but he will now come in to bolster PSG's midfield ranks for the second half of this season.

Soccer

