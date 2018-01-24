Liverpool Fans Hit Out at Porto After Ticket Price Fiasco Strikes Champions League Again

Liverpool fans have voiced their disgust at UEFA Champions League ticket prices after it was revealed they will have to splash out almost £70 to watch their side take on FC Porto next month.

The Reds supporters are understandably fuming following the revelation that home fans will be charged as little as €18 - less than half the amount Liverpool supporters are expected to pay.

As reported by the Daily Mail, travelling supporters face paying £66.50 for an away ticket, with no concessionary rates available.

Octavio Passos/GettyImages

Anfield bosses have acknowledged the problem, and revealed in a club statement that they had opened discussions with the Portuguese side.

"FC Porto does have a significant discount for its members' tickets, which are priced at €25 and expect to cover the vast majority of the Estádio do Dragão stadium. It is not apparent that there will be any home general admission tickets sold at €75 due to the anticipated demand by FC Porto members.

"Liverpool FC has therefore raised this significant discrepancy at the highest level with UEFA and FC Porto, who have confirmed that this pricing structure and policy is in line with previous rounds in the competition."

This latest row is the second ticket price scandal to hit the Champions League in a couple of weeks, after it emerged that Manchester United fans would be charged anywhere between £89-£133 for a match day ticket away at Sevilla.

The Red Devils retaliated by raising the price of away tickets for the return leg at Old Trafford, promising travelling fans that the money charged will subsidise their expenses to Spain.