Stoke Set to Land New York City Star Jack Harrison This Week Ahead of Rivals West Ham & Leicester

Stoke City have reportedly staved off competition from West Ham and Leicester in the race to sign New York City star Jack Harrison in the January transfer window.

The Potters are expected to complete the signing of the 21-year-old before the week is out after submitting an improved bid of £4.2m, after their first offer of £3.25m was rejected, according to NBC reporter Matt Reed.

Despite report of interest from #LCFC and #WHUFC, can confirm #StokeCity is still the favorite to sign Jack Harrison. Sources tell me a deal “is still likely to be completed this week.”



I’m told latest Stoke bid is $6 million. Previous bid rejected was $4.5 million. #NYCFC — Matt Reed (@MattReedFutbol) January 24, 2018

Harrison, a Stoke-born winger, moved to the United States at 14-years-old - after being released by Manchester United. However, with members of his family remaining in the city, the Premier League club are said to have used his family connections to edge out their rivals.

Although the England Under-21 international may have returned to pre-season training with Major League Soccer outfit New York City, Harrison has previously admitted that an opportunity to play in the Premier League is one he could not pass up.

Nigel Roddis/GettyImages

“Everyone dreams of playing in the top leagues in Europe and the Premier League is obviously up there. Growing up in England, it’s always been a dream of mine to play in the Prem," he told the Independent.

Harrison has made 59 appearances for New York City since being drafted to club in 2016 as the number one pick - where he has scored 14 goals and provided nine assists.

If Jack Harrison joins Stoke City it will be an important moment for MLS. He's one of the leagues best, if not the best, young talents and the price they get will set a good benchmark for the next few after him. — Kristan Heneage (@KHeneage) January 20, 2018

With a relegation scrap still very much on their hands despite securing victory against Huddersfield to take them to 17th position in the table, the Potters have looked to the transfer window as a solution.

The club have already secured the signatures of Austrian right-back Moritz Bauer and left-back Kostas Stafylidis on loan from Augsburg, with Harrison the next target set to land at the club.