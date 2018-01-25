Young Argentinian Striker Boldly Admits He's Aware of Atletico & Real Madrid Interest

Racing Club striker Lautaro Martinez has surprisingly admitted he is aware of purported interest from Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid, after a strong start to the season.





The Argentinian centre-forward, who is highly coveted by top sides across Europe, has four goals in six appearances so far this season, since returning from a metatarsal fracture that had kept him out for the first two months of the campaign.





Speaking to TyC Sports, the 20 year old brazenly declared: "I found out about Real Madrid this morning. I read some stuff and then my agent told me he wanted to speak to me".

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

He went on to say in the interview that he was yet to speak to his agent, because he "had a couple of things to do".





There is also considerable interest from Atletico Madrid in the striker, and Lautaro also recently confirmed this speculation in an interview with another Argentinian publication, Clarin.





As quoted by AS.com, Lautaro admitted: "Until June, I am here and I don't plan anything beyond then. If they sell me, I will speak with the club that buys me.

He would bring such quality! https://t.co/GCkLhSOtno — 90min (@90min_Football) January 25, 2018

"President Blanco know what my idea is. With Atletico Madrid, talks are very advanced, but they told me there are other teams interested. I repeat: my objective is to work daily to improve and be able to perform in the Racing jersey."





He also confirmed that his recent contract extension with his native club was signed to enable the club to recuperate more money than his previous €9m release clause: "I always said that I wasn't going for the clause.

Marcelo Endelli/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Atletico Madrid Striker Lucas Hernandez Facing Possible Jail Time for Getting Married)



"At Racing, I had to leave (for) much more than €9m and because of this I renewed. If possible, I would like to leave (for) even more than I signed up for now."

