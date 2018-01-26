Jose Mourinho will take charge of his 100th game as Manchester United manager on Friday night, his 55th birthday, in an FA Cup round tie against Yeovil Town.

It comes 19 months after he originally took over at the end of May 2016, and 24 hours after he extended his contract at Old Trafford until at least 2020.

Opinion among fans, pundits and critics remains mixed, but it is hard to argue against the fact that Mourinho's first 99 games at the club have brought success.

The Premier League title remains elusive, but United won both the EFL Cup and the Europa League last season, the latter being the only major trophy the club had never previously won. In doing so, he became the first United boss ever to collect major silverware in his first season.

In just a season-and-a-half, Mourinho has achieved more than predecessor Louis van Gaal did in two, and in a more exciting manner. David Moyes, meanwhile, lags behind both.

Given that Mourinho's United have generally gone further in more cup competitions than Van Gaal's did, the current boss has actually only managed four fewer games than the Dutchman.

His win percentage in his first season (57.81%) was better than Van Gaal (52.27%), while his win percentage so far in season two is close to 70%. Overall after 99 games, that figure for Mourinho stands at a healthy and very respectable 61.62% - 61 total wins.

Van Gaal averaged 52% win rate over his two seasons, while Moyes was at 50.98% in 2013/14.

Mourinho is the only United manager in the post-Fergie era to lose fewer than 10 games in all competitions during a full season. His team lost nine games last in 2017/18, compared to 15 during Moyes' sole campaign in charge and 10 followed by 15 under Van Gaal.

The average number of goals being scored per game is up under Mourinho, always an important factor for United fans craving the 'United Way'.

Overall, Mourinho's team have 1.78 goals per game, increased from 1.54 under Van Gaal and a surprising 1.71 under Moyes. For this season alone, goals per game stands at just over two, with Mournho's team finding their feet and confidence at the business end of the pitch.

Things are definitely heading in the right direction. And with Mourinho keen for further success and committing himself to United for longer - maybe even until 2021 if an extra 12 month clause is triggered - things will only keep getting better and better.