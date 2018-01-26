Newcastle Told to Stump Up Around €25m in Order to Land Feyenoord Striker Nicolai Jorgensen

By 90Min
January 26, 2018

Newcastle United have been instructed to 'double their money' to stand any chance of landing Nicolai Jorgensen from Dutch champions Feyenoord.

The Magpies reportedly tabled a €14.5m bid for the Danish striker earlier in the week, though that was swiftly rejected by the Dutch sides hierachy. It appears the Rotterdam giants have now turned down a second bid, with the club demanding a fee of at least €25m.

The 27-year old international has impressed in the Eredivisie since moving from Danish champions FC Copenhagen in the summer of 2016, scoring 34 times in 60 appearances for De Trots van Zuid.

Get your head up son. It's time for 3 points tomorrow ⚽️💪

A post shared by Jørgensen #9 (@nicolaijorgensen9) on

The Northern Echo report that Feyenoord acknowledge keeping hold of Jorgensen may prove difficult, but they are determined to extract what they believe to be his true worth.

Newcastle meanwhile are reportedly prepared to double his wages at St James' Park, with scout Steve Nickson reported to have given manager Rafa Benitez glowing references about Jorgensen.

He is understood to be keen on a move to the Premier League, and Newcastle will hope the financial package they can offer may offer an added incentive. Jorgensen currently earns around £20,000 per week at De Kuip.

News of the Dutch sides asking price is likely to cast doubt over the move though, with the club's transfer record currently standing at just £16m, a fee paid for Michael Owen to Real Madrid back in 2005.

Owner Mike Ashley has vowed to support manager Rafael Benitez in the transfer market, despite the apparent collapse of protracted takeover discussions with Amanda Staveley’s PCP Capital Partners group.

With the uncertainty surrounding the ownership of the club continuing, it could prove unlikely that Newcastle's hierarchy will sanction breaking their transfer record in order to land Jorgensen.

