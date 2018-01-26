Shanghaied: Report Claims Chinese Super League Side Have Made Shock Bid for Andres Iniesta

Chinese Super League outfit Shanghai Shenhua have reportedly submitted a bid for Barcelona midfield veteran Andres Iniesta.

The 33-year-old Spaniard faces stiff competition for places at Camp Nou, and is entering the latter stages of an illustrious career.

Rumours have suggested that Iniesta may follow former teammate and club legend Xavi's example of seeking one final challenge, after Philippe Coutinho arrived at the Spanish heavyweights for a staggering £142m fee.

According to sources of TMW, Chinese money bags Shanghai Shenhua have taken a keen interest in Iniesta's future, with a cash only offer rumoured to have been submitted.





They have developed a reputation for splashing the cash over the past few seasons, with the Chinese side reported to have paid Carlos Tevez a flabbergasting £634,000 per week during his 12-month stay in the Super League.

Club president Wu Xiaohui was reportedly in attendance at Camp Nou for Barcelona’s Copa del Rey victory over Espanyol, with sources indicating he submitted his offer to Barcelona club officials at the final whistle.

The Catalan giants were said to have been caught off guard with the proposition, and are believed to be unwilling to sell one of their biggest icons.





Iniesta meanwhile, who has 123 international caps with Spain to his name, is likely to see his game time diminish at La Liga leaders when head coach Ernesto Valverde has a fully fit squad to choose from.

The midfield maestro insisted the arrival of Coutinho would not ‘make me retire or kick me out’, but may change his stance should opportunities become limited.