Manchester United progressed to the next round of the FA Cup after a four-goal rout against giant killers Yeovil Town on Friday night, with United's new No. 7 Alexis Sanchez picking up his first man of the match award.

Darren Way's side looked purposeful from the first whistle and put Manchester United under pressure with direct play and willingness to battle for loose balls.

Jordan Green in particular caused problems up against the inexperienced Victor Lindelof, and Yeovil almost took the lead early as the 22-year-old burst passed the Swedish defender and struck from an acute angle from 12 yards. Sergio Romero was equal to the effort and blocked the shot at the front post.

United's new No. 7 had a mixed half, but looked sharper and busier than any other player on the pitch as he looked to settle quickly with his new teammates.

Despite Mourinho's side establishing control of the game around 20 minutes in; the Glovers ensured the clash was no formality and again tested Romero, as towering center back Omar Sowunmi latched onto a deep free-kick from Jake Gray, but his effort was underwhelming and was gathered comfortably.

After a couple of half-chances, the pressure from the away side finally came to fruition. Sanchez drove at the back four and played in Marcus Rashford; who overindulged and lost possession, but the Englishman's persistence earned him a goal as he harried the defense and capitalized on a lapse in communication between defense and goalkeeper, slotting home from close range.

United's quality began to tell early in the second half and as they turned the screw, with Sanchez and Juan Mata dictating play in Yeovil's defensive third.

A corner proved to be a decisive moment for the home side in the 60th minute, but not in the way they were hoping. United broke quickly through Mata who found Sanchez high. The Chilean then bagged his first assist as a Red Devil, as he threaded in Ander Herrera; who struck a quality low finish across the keeper with his left foot.

Sanchez' debut came to an end in the 72nd minute after one too many rough challenges from the League Two outfit. United's man of the moment Jesse Lingard provided a fresh pair of legs and similar dogged work-rate in his absence.

The home side were living on scraps in the second half as United's attacking trio of Rashford, Lingard and Romelu Lukaku looked to increase their personal tallies, but they at least worked Romero with a long-shot courtesy of Bailey in the 83rd minute.

Lingard added his 12th of the season with a superb solo goal, as he traveled 15 yards with the ball at his feet and buried a low shot across the keeper from range in the 89th minute.

A professional performance was rounded off by substitute Romelu Lukaku, as the brawny Belgian latched onto a low cross from Marcos Rojo and smashed home, in the third and last minute of added time.

The draw for the fifth round will be held on Monday.