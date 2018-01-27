Report: USMNT's Mix Diskerud Signs Deal with Manchester City

Diskerud reportedly won't train with City's first team, and the club will look to loan him out or sell him for a profit. 

By Daniel Rapaport
January 27, 2018

In a move that will raise the eyebrows of American soccer fans, former U.S. national team and New York City FC midfielder Mix Diskerud has signed a deal with Manchester City.

The deal, which is reportedly for four and a half years, was first announced by Umbro, which sponsors Diskerud but does not have any ties with Manchester City. ESPN's Jeff Carlisle reported the details. 

Diskerud, 27, fell out of favor with both NYCFC and the USMNT, and NYCFC loaned him out to Swedish side IFK Goteborg in 2017. But he is still under contract with MLS, and NYCFC is owned by City Football Group, Man City's holding company, which helps explains the puzzling move.

It is highly, highly unlikely that Diskerud ever appears in a game with City's first team. According to the ESPN report, he will not train with the first team, and City's plan is to loan him out to another club and hopefully sell him for a profit. He will, however, train with the club's reserves.

Still, quite striking to see arguably the best club team in the world sign an out-of-favor MLS midfielder. 

