Diafra Sakho on the Verge of Leaving West Ham After Passing Rennes Medical

West Ham forward Diafra Sakho is on the brink of exiting the London club, having passed a medical ahead of a move to French side Rennes.

That is according to Sky Sports, who claim that the deal that should see the player move is worth 'up to £8m', with Rennes looking to pay £4.5m up front and another £3.5m in add-ons.

BREAKING: Sky sources: @WestHamUtd’s Diafra Sakho has passed his medical with Rennes ahead of deal worth up to £8m. #SSN — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 28, 2018

The fee is said to have been agreed upon, and the player has already aced medical checks, which should mean that a move is imminent if the report is to be believed.

Rennes had been on Sakho's trail for a few months, and had a reported bid of £6m rebuffed by the Hammers a week ago. An improved offer seems to have sweetened the pot for the London side, however, with the player looking set to leave before the close of the January window.

The player has only made four appearances for West Ham all season, and looks to be surplus to requirements at the club.

Crystal Palace, Swansea City and Bordeaux were all thought to be interested as well. But it appears that Rennes have won the race to sign the Senegalese attacker.