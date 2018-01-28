Diafra Sakho on the Verge of Leaving West Ham After Passing Rennes Medical

By 90Min
January 28, 2018

West Ham forward Diafra Sakho is on the brink of exiting the London club, having passed a medical ahead of a move to French side Rennes.

That is according to Sky Sports, who claim that the deal that should see the player move is worth 'up to £8m', with Rennes looking to pay £4.5m up front and another £3.5m in add-ons.

The fee is said to have been agreed upon, and the player has already aced medical checks, which should mean that a move is imminent if the report is to be believed.

Rennes had been on Sakho's trail for a few months, and had a reported bid of £6m rebuffed by the Hammers a week ago. An improved offer seems to have sweetened the pot for the London side, however, with the player looking set to leave before the close of the January window.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in: Sky Sports Reporter Claims West Ham Had £15m 'Time Wasting' Bid Rejected for Fulham Star Midfielder)

The player has only made four appearances for West Ham all season, and looks to be surplus to requirements at the club.

Crystal Palace, Swansea City and Bordeaux were all thought to be interested as well. But it appears that Rennes have won the race to sign the Senegalese attacker.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters