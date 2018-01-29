Barcelona have confirmed that winger Gerard Deulofeu has joined Watford on loan until the end of the season.

The Spaniard has made 10 La Liga appearances for the club this season, however the recent arrival of Philippe Coutinho as well as Ousmane Dembele returning from injury looks to have pushed the winger out of the side at least for the rest of this season.

The club confirmed on their website that the 23-year-old has joined the Premier League outfit for the rest of the season.

This won't be Deulofeu's first experience in the Premier League, after he spent a season on loan at Everton before moving to Goodison Park on a permanent in 2015. He was signed from Barcelona for a fee of around £4m and spent two seasons on Merseyside, making 75 appearances in his two spells at the club.

Unfortunately for Everton fans, Barcelona activated the buy-back clause that was put in his contract, bringing him back to the Nou Camp in time for the start of the 2017-18 season.

As for Watford, they are searching for the kind of form they showed at the start of the season which found them as high as fourth during October. They have now won just one of their last 11 league games, and find themselves sliding down the table. They recently sacked Marco Silva after a run of poor results, and have turned to Javi Garcia to try and overturn the club's fortunes.

Fans will be encouraged by the loan signing of Deulofeu, a player who was brought up through La Masia and has represented Barcelona's senior team and 'B' team 110 times.

Watford will travel to Stoke in their next Premier League outing as they attempt to stop the run of winless results and give the fans some positives to take away from the game.