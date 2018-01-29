He Scores When He Wants: Robert Lewandowski Scores In Record 10th Consecutive Home Game

Bayern Munich star Robert Lewandowski continued to re-write Bundesliga history this weekend, when he scored in his tenth consecutive home game this season, becoming just the fifth player in the history of the Bundesliga to do so.

The Pole bagged the first of Bayern's five goal against Hoffenheim on Saturday, and in doing so scored, for the tenth home game in a row this season.

The ex-Borussia Dortmund man now joins an exclusive list with a number of Bundesliga legends - none more so than the Bayern coach Jupp Heynckes. The current Bayern Munich manager scored in 11 consecutive home games for Borussia Mönchengladbach at the beginning of the 1972/73 season.

The Pole looks to be on his way to yet another Torjägerkanone - Germany's equivalent of the golden boot - this season. The Polish striker also has the best goals-to-minutes ratio this season (86); ahead of both Lionel Messi (93) and Harry Kane (95).

Bayern's next home game is against Schalke 04, and with twelve goals in 17 games, including five in his last four against the Royal Blues, the Pole is on course to level his manager's record.