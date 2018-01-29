The Incredible Stat That Proves Just How Crucial Messi's Presence Has Been at Barcelona

By 90Min
January 29, 2018

Just where might Barcelona have been without Lionel Messi all these years?

We'll never know, but we can be sure they'd be nowhere near where they're at now. 

The Argentinian star has done it all for his club, firing them to every bit of silverware available over the last decade-and-a-half.

Even at the age of 30, Messi is still one of the most gorgonising attackers in all of Europe, and his record speaks for itself. But it's his consistency we've all come to admire, and over the past 10 seasons, he's worked up an incredible stat.

The forward scored his 20th league goal of the season in Barca's comeback win over Alaves on Sunday, a tally which has left him with at least 20 La Liga strikes in the last 10 campaigns.

Sunday's goal also pushed him to the fourth spot in the '500 goals for one club' crew, putting him level with former Slavia Prague forward Josef Bican on 534. 

He only has Brazil legend Pele (643 for Santos), Fernando Peyroteo (544 for Sporting CP) and Gerd Muller (566 for Bayern Munich) to beat now.


But it really doesn't seem that hard just because he's Messi.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters