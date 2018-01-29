The Incredible Stat That Proves Just How Crucial Messi's Presence Has Been at Barcelona

Just where might Barcelona have been without Lionel Messi all these years?

We'll never know, but we can be sure they'd be nowhere near where they're at now.

The Argentinian star has done it all for his club, firing them to every bit of silverware available over the last decade-and-a-half.

🐐 Just remember that you've lived in the Lionel Messi era. pic.twitter.com/bCXKPnRqjV — Sky Bet (@SkyBet) January 28, 2018

Even at the age of 30, Messi is still one of the most gorgonising attackers in all of Europe, and his record speaks for itself. But it's his consistency we've all come to admire, and over the past 10 seasons, he's worked up an incredible stat.

The forward scored his 20th league goal of the season in Barca's comeback win over Alaves on Sunday, a tally which has left him with at least 20 La Liga strikes in the last 10 campaigns.

Lionel Messi: Has now scored at least 20 league goals in each of the last 10 seasons https://t.co/A9mE6UwpX6 #BarcaAlaves pic.twitter.com/a3ym86UVQL — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) January 28, 2018

Sunday's goal also pushed him to the fourth spot in the '500 goals for one club' crew, putting him level with former Slavia Prague forward Josef Bican on 534.

He only has Brazil legend Pele (643 for Santos), Fernando Peyroteo (544 for Sporting CP) and Gerd Muller (566 for Bayern Munich) to beat now.





But it really doesn't seem that hard just because he's Messi.