Arsenal Considering Swap Offer for Chelsea Star as Aubameyang/Giroud/Batshuayi Mess Grows

By 90Min
January 30, 2018

Arsenal have attempted to complicate the three-way transfer chain between themselves, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund even further by enquiring about a part-exchange deal for David Luiz, in a bid to bridge the gap between the pair over the value of Olivier Giroud. 

The Express report that the Gunners have asked their London rivals about the possibility of bringing the Brazilian to the Emirates after he fell out of favour with Antonio Conte - not starting a single league game since October. 

30-year-old Luiz is said to be valued at around £35m, a shade above what the north London side are asking for France international Giroud, although the complex mechanics of a swap deal mean that the looming transfer deadline could scupper any in-depths discussions over a move. 

The transfer triangle is already complicated enough, with Dortmund refusing to sell Aubameyang until they have secured a replacement - reportedly identifying Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi as their man, possibly on loan until the end of the season. 

The Blues, however, are unwilling to part with their second-choice striker without bringing in a second option of their own, having looked around the transfer window all January for a new target man - with Giroud now looking like their top choice. 

Arsenal and Dortmund in particular are keen to get the move for Aubameyang pushed through, with the Gabon international looking set to become their highest paid player and new attacking focal point after the departure of Alexis Sanchez earlier in the month, but time could yet frustrate them. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters