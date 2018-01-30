Arsenal Considering Swap Offer for Chelsea Star as Aubameyang/Giroud/Batshuayi Mess Grows

Arsenal have attempted to complicate the three-way transfer chain between themselves, Chelsea and Borussia Dortmund even further by enquiring about a part-exchange deal for David Luiz, in a bid to bridge the gap between the pair over the value of Olivier Giroud.

The Express report that the Gunners have asked their London rivals about the possibility of bringing the Brazilian to the Emirates after he fell out of favour with Antonio Conte - not starting a single league game since October.

Merry-go-round: Giroud was lined up to replace Aubameyang at Dortmund then got offer from Chelsea & was keen, so Dortmund turned to Batshuayi. But Chelsea baulked at Giroud fee so discussed Batshuayi/Llorente swap with Spurs, which nobody agreed on. Deadlock #AFC #BVB #CFC THFC pic.twitter.com/HA6ymZ6IiN — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) January 29, 2018

30-year-old Luiz is said to be valued at around £35m, a shade above what the north London side are asking for France international Giroud, although the complex mechanics of a swap deal mean that the looming transfer deadline could scupper any in-depths discussions over a move.

The transfer triangle is already complicated enough, with Dortmund refusing to sell Aubameyang until they have secured a replacement - reportedly identifying Chelsea's Michy Batshuayi as their man, possibly on loan until the end of the season.

Agreement reached for Aubameyang to Arsenal. €63M + add ons to Borussia Dortmund. Just missing BVB to find a new striker: Batshuayi is one of the names on their shortlist. 🔴 #transfers #AFC #BVB #CFC #PremierLeague — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) January 29, 2018

The Blues, however, are unwilling to part with their second-choice striker without bringing in a second option of their own, having looked around the transfer window all January for a new target man - with Giroud now looking like their top choice.

Arsenal and Dortmund in particular are keen to get the move for Aubameyang pushed through, with the Gabon international looking set to become their highest paid player and new attacking focal point after the departure of Alexis Sanchez earlier in the month, but time could yet frustrate them.