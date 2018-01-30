Liverpool made light work of a sorry Huddersfield side on Tuesday night, as goals from Emre Can and Roberto Firmino, plus Mohamed Salah's penalty, were enough for Jurgen Klopp's side to earn a 3-0 win.

In front of a lively John Smith's Stadium, the pattern of the first half was very evident, as the Reds were afforded the majority of possession, while the hosts were content on defending deep, soaking up pressure, before hoping to catch Klopp's side on the counterattack.

The first meaningful chance of the game fell to Laurent Depoitre, as the Belgian was found by wing back Chris Lowe in time and space from the left hand side, but could only fire straight at Loris Karius in the Liverpool goal.

Huddersfield's defensive rearguard was soon breached on the 26th minute, as Can's strike from distance took a deflection off Philip Billing, before nestling in Jonas Lossl's bottom left corner to give Klopp's side a crucial breakthrough.

Emre Can hits a piledriver to put Liverpool in the lead vs. Huddersfield (via @NBCSportsSoccer) pic.twitter.com/Mc3C9XlYEI — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) January 30, 2018

The remainder of the half was dominated by Liverpool, who were free to retain possession without any real pressure, and despite a scare with a Lowe free-kick, they punished their hosts by scoring a second on the stroke of halftime.

Firmino was played in by Mane, with the Brazilian managing to squeeze in his effort from a tight angle and give the Reds a two-goal cushion in what was the final piece of action in the half.

Roberto Firmino somehow finds the space at this angle to double Liverpool’s lead at Huddersfield (via @TelemundoSports) pic.twitter.com/fXA7SqzG4D — Planet Fútbol (@si_soccer) January 30, 2018

The second half continued in the same vein as the first, with all the attacking being done by the men in red. Both Mane and James Milner tested Lossl inside the first 15 minutes of the restart, with a third goal looking more likely to be scored by Klopp's side.

Huddersfield showed fight in the final 20 minutes, as Kevin Friend waved away shouts of a penalty following a challenge on substitute Collin Quaner from Andrew Robertson, although their want to get back into the game did leave them exposed at the back, as chances came and went for Mane and Salah.

Salah soon put his miss behind him, as the Egyptian scored Liverpool's third of the game from the spot. Billing was adjudged to have fouled Can inside the Terriers penalty area with 15 minutes remaining, allowing Salah to score his 26th goal in competitions by lashing the spot kick away.

Despite a late rally from the home side in the final moments of the game, Liverpool never looked like conceding a late consolation goal, with the referee's whistle confirming that Klopp's side would be taking three vital points back to Anfield.