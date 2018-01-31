Arsenal Signs Dortmund Star Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on Deadline Day

The transfer saga is over: Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is headed to the Emirates.

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Arsenal have completed the marquee signing of Gabonese striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from Borussia Dortmund in a new club-record, €63 million deal for the Gunners.

Aubameyang was heavily linked with a move away from Dortmund last summer, ultimately staying put ahead of the 2017/18 season. But the unsettled front-man was once again said to be ready to move earlier this month and Arsenal saw their opportunity to swoop.

The 28-year-old has signed a long-term contract with the Gunners.

Aubameyang started his career with AC Milan but left the Rossoneri after a number of loans to various clubs in France, and without a single first-team appearance to his name.

He began to establish himself as a top striker after joining Saint-Etienne on a permanent deal in January 2011, scoring 18 and 21 goals in each of his two full seasons with the club.

Aubameyang joined Dortmund in the summer of 2013 and has seen his goal tally rise year on year since making the switch to Germany, from 16 in all competitions, to 25, 39 and 40.

Last season, he beat Robert Lewandowski to the title of the Bundesliga's top scorer with 31 league goals in 32 games and has once more scored close to a goal per game in 2017/18.

