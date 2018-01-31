Crystal Palace's Roy Hodgson Admits 1-1 West Ham Draw Was 'Fair' & Reveals Transfer Latest

January 31, 2018

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson said his side's 1-1 draw with West Ham on Tuesday night was a "fair" result.

The Eagles took the lead through Christian Benteke but were pegged back when Mark Noble converted from the penalty spot after James Tomkins brought down Javier Hernandez.

Speaking to BBC Sport, Hodgson admitted Palace did not do enough to leave the London Stadium with three points.

He said: "At half-time 1-1 was probably fair, we probably hadn't done enough to deserve that lead.


"We looked dangerous in the second half and threatening but never led to clear-cut goalscoring chances.

"Away from home, playing a team that's having a good spell, I am happy with that.

"The negative is it looks like we might have lost another player in Bakary Sako. His ankle injury might be serious, that will be a massive blow."

Palace have made two January signings, bringing in Benfica midfielder Erdal Rakip on loan and centre-back Jaroslaw Jach from Zagłębie Lubin, but Hodgson is hopeful the Croydon club will be active on Wednesday, the final day of the transfer window.

He added: "The chairman and sporting director Dougie Freedman are working, certainly haven't left the phone and haven't stopped trying to improve our squad as they realise it's something we have to do.

"There are always players out there - but are they players who are going to improve you and help you win games? Those players are much harder to find."

