Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Talks Impact Signings & FIFA 18 Ahead of Man Utd Clash

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has shown that he can mix it with the big-name bosses in the Premier League.

In fact, he won the very first Manager of the Month Award of the season after his side took seven points from their first three matches of the campaign.

Stringer/GettyImages

Wagner also oversaw a huge home win over Manchester United back in October, and with his side set to visit Old Trafford on the weekend, he has discussed his best player, the upcoming clash, as well as a bit of FIFA 18.

One of his most impressive players this season has been Aaron Mooy, and Wagner, speaking to EASPORTS.com, said: "He has been one of the stand-out signings and has been putting in some very good performances this season so far, and consistently.





"He also did a lot of travelling over the international break, to Australia and back, so it makes his performances even more impressive. It’s good how quickly he’s adapted to the Premier League."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Speaking on his side's next match, Wagner insisted that there will be no difference in the way he prepares his team for the match, although it will be happening in unfamiliar territory.





"To be totally honest there isn’t a big difference between preparing the team to play at home or at Old Trafford. We have to make the team independent from the circumstances. Don’t make it about being ‘home’ or ‘away’ – leave that behind and focus on our own game and match plan, even though of course playing at Old Trafford has great tradition and is a great occasion.

"We will be excited and try our best to make it an enjoyable afternoon but to do that we need to perform."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The manager admitted that EA Sports video game FIFA 18 was the cause of much talk among the players in the dressing room as well.





"Yes, I hear some background conversation about FIFA and sometimes in the changing room the players discuss their ratings but to be totally honest I don’t know too much about it," he said.

Asked if his players ever seem displeased with their rating, he replied: "Probably, yes!"

David Wagner was speaking to EASPORTS.com ahead of their match against Manchester United this weekend. To read the full interview, head to https://www.easports.com