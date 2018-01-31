Huddersfield Boss David Wagner Talks Impact Signings & FIFA 18 Ahead of Man Utd Clash

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner has shown that he can mix it with the big-name bosses in the Premier League.

In fact, he won the very first Manager of the Month Award of the season after his side took seven points from their first three matches of the campaign.

Stringer/GettyImages

Wagner also oversaw a huge home win over Manchester United back in October, and with his side set to visit Old Trafford on the weekend, he has discussed his best player, the upcoming clash, as well as a bit of FIFA 18.

One of his most impressive players this season has been Aaron Mooy, and Wagner, speaking to EASPORTS.com, said: "He has been one of the stand-out signings and has been putting in some very good performances this season so far, and consistently. 


"He also did a lot of travelling over the international break, to Australia and back, so it makes his performances even more impressive. It’s good how quickly he’s adapted to the Premier League."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

Speaking on his side's next match, Wagner insisted that there will be no difference in the way he prepares his team for the match, although it will be happening in unfamiliar territory.


"To be totally honest there isn’t a big difference between preparing the team to play at home or at Old Trafford. We have to make the team independent from the circumstances. Don’t make it about being ‘home’ or ‘away’ – leave that behind and focus on our own game and match plan, even though of course playing at Old Trafford has great tradition and is a great occasion.

"We will be excited and try our best to make it an enjoyable afternoon but to do that we need to perform."

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The manager admitted that EA Sports video game FIFA 18 was the cause of much talk among the players in the dressing room as well.


"Yes, I hear some background conversation about FIFA and sometimes in the changing room the players discuss their ratings but to be totally honest I don’t know too much about it," he said.

Asked if his players ever seem displeased with their rating, he replied: "Probably, yes!"

David Wagner was speaking to EASPORTS.com ahead of their match against Manchester United this weekend. To read the full interview, head to https://www.easports.com

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters