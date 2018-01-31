Jurgen Klopp Delighted With Liverpool's Reaction Following Comfortable Win Against Huddersfield

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp was delighted to see his side return to winning ways after a comfortable 3-0 win against Huddersfield on Tuesday.

Goals from Emre Can, Roberto Firmino and Mohamed Salah penalty meant the Reds left West Yorkshire with all three points and record their first win in three games after defeats to Swansea and West Brom in the Premier League and FA Cup respectively.

The pressure was beginning to mount on Klopp, who had been criticised for Liverpool's recent performances, although the German was full of praise for the reaction his side showed in the game at the John Smith's Stadium.

Speaking about the game to the club's official website, Klopp said: "Of course, that was the reaction we needed to show. Everybody saw it was not brilliant, it was not the best game we played so far, but it was very mature.

"The best thing we did tonight apart from scoring was our counter-pressing and how we defended situations when Huddersfield won the ball deep.

"I’m happy about the result, 100 per cent, and most parts of the performance as well."

The win for Liverpool sees the Reds move level on points with Chelsea in 3rd place, and more importantly, five points ahead of 5th placed Tottenham in the race for a Champions League place.

Klopp was also asked whether he was willing to do any business on Deadline Day, with the former Borussia Dortmund boss suggesting Liverpool will not be doing any business unless the opportunity arises.

He said: "We will see what happens but there is no chance that Ingsy (Danny Ings) is on the market tomorrow.





"Maybe something happens. It’s clear who is a little bit (available). It’s possible but I don’t know in the moment."