VIDEO: Crocked Liverpool Star Nathianel 'Clynie' Shows Up in Bizarre US Reality Show Cameo

By 90Min
January 31, 2018

Liverpool's Nathaniel Clyne has been out of action for some time, since undergoing back surgery in November, but he seems to be enjoying his time off in the US.

The England full back is expected to return to action around mid-February (if he can wrestle his first team spot back from Joe Gomez) but until then, he has been keeping himself busy by appearing on American television.

That's right, Clyne's already made his debut and everything, showing up for a brief cameo on reality TV show Love & Hip-Hop: Miami in their latest episode.

The player was amusingly introduced by party promoter, Prince, who called the former Southampton right back an "international soccer superstar" before pronouncing his name 'Clynie'.

And as if that wasn't embarrassing enough, Clyne found himself shooed away by an alluring female who apparently needed some one-on-one time with Prince.


Take a look at the video below. It's as odd as you think.

Absolutely no sympathy from the beauty in red. But then again, he does look to be pretty healthy. He'll be hoping Jurgen Klopp doesn't give him the same treatment when he returns to Merseyside.

