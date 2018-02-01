Gabriel Jesus to Be Out of Action for '3 or 4 More Weeks' With Ligament Damage

By 90Min
February 01, 2018

Pep Guardiola has guessed at a time frame of 'three or four more weeks' on Gabriel Jesus' return from injury, but added that he doesn't know for sure. 

Jesus suffered an injury to the medial collateral ligament in his knee during the 0-0 draw with Crystal Palace on New Year's Eve. 

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

As reported by Goal's Manchester City reporter, Guardiola told the media after last night's 3-0 victory over west Brom, that he expects the striker to be back playing soon. 

Manchester City signed Jesus in January 2017, and he has hit the ground running since his arrival, scoring a total of 17 goals for the club. 

The Brazilian missed two months of the season last year due to a broken metatarsal, and it looks like a similar layoff is likely this season too. 


Earlier in the month Guardiola targeted Manchester City's Champions League clash with Basel as a possible return for the 20-year-old, after he saw a knee specialist in Barcelona. As reported by Manchester Evening News, Pep said:

“Yesterday he was in Barcelona with Dr Cugat,"

“At the end it was quite good. I think in two or three weeks, when we play Basel in the Champions League, he could be be fit.

“He could be ready. I think in two or three weeks he’ll be ready, he’ll be with us again.”  


However, with the City boss' latest estimate Jesus will not be ready for the first leg at St.Jakob-Park in 12 days time, but could make the second leg of the tie at the Etihad on the 7th March. 



