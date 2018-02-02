Zlatan Ibrahimovic's Agent Hints MLS Move Is Possible as Speculation Continues Over Man Utd Exit

Manchester United's Swedish striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic is considering a switch to Major League Soccer according to his agent, Mino Raiola.

Since joining Manchester United in 2016, Ibrahimovic has gone on to lift both the League Cup and the Europa League with the Red Devils, adding to an already impressive trophy haul accrued from his time with Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan, Barcelona, Inter and Ajax.

However, the 36-year-old striker has been stifled with injuries so far this season, featuring only seven times across all competitions for Jose Mourinho's side.

Now, with the Swedish striker nearing the end of his Manchester United contract, he has been heavily linked with a move to LA Galaxy.

Speaking to Sport Mediaset, Ibrahimovic's agent Raiola admitted he is considering his options, saying: "I'm relaxed. He's in good shape and he has three or four months of time to decide what to do."

When asked specifically about a potential MLS switch, Raiola coyly responded "If he wants to."

Amidst speculation of a move to the United States, Mourinho spoke out to confirm he would not stand in the striker's way if he wanted to follow in the footsteps of the likes of David Beckham, Steven Gerrard and former Manchester United midfielder Bastian Schweinsteiger and make the switch from Europe to North America.

He added: "Zlatan is in the last year of contract. If - I’m saying if, if, if - I repeat he’s said nothing about it to me. But if, if, if that is true and Zlatan wants a future in another club in another country then I give to help and create conditions for that to happen to not make his life difficult.

"But I repeat the only thing Zlatan told - or the last thing Zlatan told me - was that he wants to recover totally and feel ready to help the team. That’s the last thing I heard from him."