Andre Ayew Hits Out at West Ham's Decision to Not to Give Him More Game Time Before Swans Move

By 90Min
February 03, 2018

Andre Ayew has claimed he was West Ham's 'most efficient' player after sealing his return to Swansea City on deadline day.

Ayew teams up with his brother Jordan Ayew at the Swans after sealing his club-record £18m move back to the team that sold him in the summer of 2016 for £20.5m.

The Ghanaian international was dubbed a failure at the London Stadium by many Hammers fans after never really living up to his hefty price tag, scoring just nine goals in 43 league appearances.

However, in a revealing interview with the Swansea website, Ayew revealed what he thought of his performances during his time in east London.

He said: "As soon as I moved to West Ham, I got injured for a long time and then I went to the African Cup of Nations. But when I look at my statistics and my time from August until now, I think I am one of the most efficient players, if not the most efficient.

"I am not one of the players who played the most games, but I have no regrets. Things could have been much better if I had not got the injuries or if I’d played more games. But when I look at my statistics and those of others who play in my position and had more game-time than me, I don’t have to envy anyone."

The 28-year-old's younger brother Jordan is Swansea's current top scorer and he hopes he can join him in lifting the club away from relegation danger.

He added: "We have played together at Marseille and with the national team. Now it’s happening again. I am happy that Jordan is in the squad here – he has progressed a lot and he is playing really well.

"Jordan has had a run of games and his confidence level is really high. That’s important in football. He has to keep things going and now I am also here, we hope we can do a great job for the team."

During his first spell at the club in 2015/16, Ayew netted 12 goals in 34 Premier League matches and finished the season as Swansea's top scorer.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters