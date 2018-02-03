Jurgen Klopp Hails Tottenham 'Project' and Admits Spurs' Transfer Policy Is Impressive

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp has made his admiration for Tottenham known after praising the club's 'interesting' project and lauding their star attacking players for their desire to stick together in the hopes of achieving success.

Klopp and Mauricio Pochettino have a lot in common when it comes to the way in which they approach football, but the German was seemingly most impressed about Spurs' ability to hold onto their key attacking talent.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Ahead of the encounter on Sunday, Klopp was full of praise for his opponents as he told the Telegraph: “I can only say with all the respect that Tottenham is a really interesting project. I don’t know too much about Tottenham, about their circumstances, but obviously the group wants to stay together That is another good thing.

"Harry Kane is still there, the whole world is going nuts obviously transfer wise and I think if someone has too much money or more than enough then it would make sense to ask, ‘Don’t you want to play for our team?’ He is obviously at an outstanding level since I was in England.

Liverpool v Tottenham this Sunday is most definitely going to be more interesting than the Super Bowl — Austin (@40ozAustin) February 2, 2018

“Dele Alli - not the same season as last season but still the highest quality - [Christian] Eriksen constantly and [Heung-min] Son really good.

"They are just a good side and they are still together. The whole world buys players from everywhere but no one buys one player from Tottenham. Maybe they don’t want to go.

"You can imagine working together helps a lot. With these players and they age group, the players are closer to 20 than 30, so that is a very interesting project,” he added.

The clash on Sunday could prove decisive in determining which club finishes the season in the top four and Klopp knows how easily positions can shift as "it is only two points [separating the two teams]. It is nothing."