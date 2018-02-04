Rumours Emerge of Potential Boxing Match Between Ex-Man Utd Star Rio Ferdinand & YouTuber KSI

Rumors have emerged of a possible boxing fight between former Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand and YouTuber KSI following the latter's boxing match against fellow YouTuber Joe Weller on Saturday night.

Between the two, KSI and Weller have a combined total of 21.6m YouTube subscribers, and last night the majority of those viewers tuned in as the two squared off in the ring. On the night, KSI came out on top and won by TKO, and after his win, the YouTuber called out a few names that he would like to face next in the ring - none more famous than Ferdinand, as quoted by Sport Bible.

"I mentioned Logan Paul. I know Rio (Ferdinand) is doing some stuff with BetFair. I'd fight Rio, why not? A lot of people think Rio would destroy me, but they haven't' seen me in the ring."

Shortly after the fight had finished and KSI's comments were digested rumours began to circulate of a possible fight between Ferdinand and KSI, with Sky Bet already pricing up the potential outcome of the fight.

Ferdinand himself has been training diligently in the ring for the past few months and is set to make his debut in boxing sometime this year, with an opponent or date for the fight yet to be confirmed.

It is unclear whether this is just a rumor or if the fight could actually happen, either way we will all be keeping a close eye on the situation in the weeks to come.