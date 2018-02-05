The 9 Most Adrenaline Pumping Premier League Matches This Season

We're only just over halfway through the 2017/18 season but there have already been a number of unforgettable games in the world's most exciting league.

1. Arsenal 4-3 Leicester, August 2017

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

What a way to get the Premier League season started. The campaign opener saw Arsenal host the Foxes on a Friday night and each side had scored a goal within the opening give minutes, with Alexandre Lacazette breaking the deadlock just two minutes into his Gunners debut.

The score was tied at 2-2 when the teams went in for the half-time break, but it was the home side who emerged victorious, coming down from 3-2 to score two late goals and take home all three points.

2. Chelsea 2-3 Burnley, August 2017

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Also from the opening weekend of the season, in what has been one of the most shocking results so far, reigning Premier League champions Chelsea succumbed to defeat at home to surprise package Burnley.

The Clarets took full advantage of a red card for Gary Cahill, racing into a 3-0 lead just before half time. The Blues regrouped after the break and did pull two goals back as the home support sensed a dramatic comeback, but another red card, this time for Fabregas, ended those hopes.

3. Huddersfield Town 2-1 Manchester United, October 2017

Gareth Copley/GettyImages

This match would have tested the adrenaline capabilities of all Huddersfield Town fans after the Premier League debutants defeated Manchester United at home just a few months into the season.

Goals from Aaron Mooy and Laurent Depoitre in the first half were enough to give the Terriers a historic win, despite a late consolation goal from substitute Marcus Rashford.

4. Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 Liverpool, October 2017

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Tottenham trounced Jurgen Klopp's side and took full advantage of the Reds' defensive weaknesses in a game that ended Spurs' hoodoo at new home Wembley, while also proving the in-form Liverpool to be fallible.

An exhilarating first half saw the home side enter the break 3-1 up, after Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Dele Alli sandwiched a Mohamed Salah goal. The former added another in the second half to complete the emphatic victory.

5. Arsenal 1-3 Manchester United, December 2017

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Many consider this to be the match of the season so far, with Manchester United exiting the Emirates Stadium as 3-1 victors after an end-to-end game that could easily have gone either way.

Two goals within the opening 11 minutes from the Red Devils silenced the north London crowd, but an Alexandre Lacazette goal just after half time set up a sensational second 45, which was decided by Jesse Lingard's second of the night.

6. Manchester United 1-2 Manchester City, December 2017

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The two Manchester clubs clashed at Old Trafford in early December and it was the 'noisy neighbours' who emphasised their title credentials with a hard-fought 2-1 win, which had controversy aplenty.

Three goals across nine minutes over the half time break separated the sides, but multiple penalty appeals and an altercation in the tunnel at full time was what everyone was talking about the next day.

7. Arsenal 3-3 Liverpool, December 2017

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Arsenal-Liverpool ties often provide endless entertainment and loads of goals, and when the pair met at the Emirates Stadium in late December it was no different. The Reds held a 2-0 lead after 52 minutes thanks to goals from Philippe Coutinho and Mo Salah, but that soon changed.

A five-minute flurry of goals from the home side saw them turn the game on its head as Alexis Sanchez, Granit Xhaka and Mesut Ozil found the back of the net. However, Roberto Firmino ensured the spoils were shared with the sixth goal of the evening.

8. Arsenal 2-2 Chelsea, January 2018

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

The Emirates Stadium has seen a number of adrenaline-pumping games this season, and the visit of Chelsea was another football classic. Antonio Conte's men looked to have snatched victory having come from a goal down to lead 2-1 into second-half stoppage time.

Yet, a very late strike from Arsenal's Hector Bellerin sent the home crowd into jubilation, after an Eden Hazard penalty and Marcos Alonso strike had cancelled out Jack Wilshere's opener, with all four goals coming in a frantic second half.

9. Liverpool 4-3 Manchester City, January 2018

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The game that ended Manchester City's unbeaten run in the Premier League was simply incredible. The seemingly unstoppable City were stopped in their tracks by Liverpool's attacking force as the Reds led 4-1 heading into the final few minutes.

Goals from Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah had made Leroy Sane's brilliant finish irrelevant. However, Anfield was full of nerves by the end after Bernardo Silva and Ilkay Gundogan both scored to set up a blockbuster finish to the game.

