Liverpool Working With Ex-Spurs Coach Hans Leitert in Attempt to Resolve Goalkeeping Woes

Liverpool have been working with Ex Tottenham goalkeeping coach Hans Leitert, according to former Austria number 1 Helge Payer.

The Reds have had goalkeeper problems for the last few seasons, with Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius currently fighting it out for the number 1 shirt, and goalkeeper coach John Achterberg has been under criticism from some sections of the fan base.

Now, as reported by Twitter user Oliver Pfister, Helge Payer has claimed on German outlet DZAN that Leitert is the 'head of GK' at Melwood. However, after more research it seems that the ex-coach now runs his own goalkeeping consultancy business, which Liverpool may be taking advantage of.

Karius has been in between the sticks for Liverpool for the last four Premier League games, and was at the center of action in their last outing at Anfield against Tottenham. The German stopper conceded and then saved a penalty, before being beaten by another penalty in virtually the last kick of the game, meaning the game finished in a two all draw.

Leitert is most known in England for his time as goalkeeping coach at Tottenham in 2008, where he worked with current Watford goalkeeper Heurelho Gomes. Other clubs that he has worked for include: Panathinaikos, SK Rapid Vienna and the Austrian U21 team.

The former Austrian international now works as a football consultant, and has published a book called 'The Art Of Goalkeeping Or The Seven Principles Of The Masters'. He also holds a masters degree in Sports Science.

Liverpool will hope that working with Leitert will improve their fortunes with goalkeepers, and that less error-strewn performances will follow from the men in goal.