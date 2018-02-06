Man Utd & Liverpool Among Clubs Set to Battle for Signature of Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Manchester United and Liverpool are set to battle for the signature of in-demand Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic, the Sun have reported.

The 19-year-old has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who are likely to compete with the two Premier League clubs in any future transfer dealings.

The Sun, however, claim that Liverpool "have been heavily linked with him and remain favourites to make a move".

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

The Reds still have significant funds remaining from the club record sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona last month


They have identified Pulisic as an ideal replacement for the Brazilian, although United and Bayern could still thwart their attempts to sign the youngster.


The USA international has made 17 starts in the Bundesliga so far this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.


He is under contract with Dortmund until 2020, but interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs could see him face an imminent exit.

Dean Mouhtaropoulos/GettyImages

(You may also be interested in Former Liverpool Man Claims Club May Receive World Record Transfer Fee for Mohamed Salah)


Pulisic, who has already earned 20 caps for his national team before the age of 20, revealed last month that he was content with life at Dortmund.


"I've come into a bigger role with the national team in the U.S., but I think the environment I'm in here definitely helps," he told ESPN

"Just being a good team player with this team, just being a piece of a puzzle is really important for me. I think that has allowed me to have some success with the national team individually. But yeah: I'm still trying to figure it all out."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters