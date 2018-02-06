Man Utd & Liverpool Among Clubs Set to Battle for Signature of Borussia Dortmund's Christian Pulisic

Manchester United and Liverpool are set to battle for the signature of in-demand Borussia Dortmund midfielder Christian Pulisic, the Sun have reported.

The 19-year-old has also been linked with a move to Bayern Munich, who are likely to compete with the two Premier League clubs in any future transfer dealings.

The Sun, however, claim that Liverpool "have been heavily linked with him and remain favourites to make a move".

The Reds still have significant funds remaining from the club record sale of Philippe Coutinho to Barcelona last month





They have identified Pulisic as an ideal replacement for the Brazilian, although United and Bayern could still thwart their attempts to sign the youngster.





The USA international has made 17 starts in the Bundesliga so far this season, scoring three goals and providing two assists.





He is under contract with Dortmund until 2020, but interest from some of Europe's biggest clubs could see him face an imminent exit.

Pulisic, who has already earned 20 caps for his national team before the age of 20, revealed last month that he was content with life at Dortmund.





"I've come into a bigger role with the national team in the U.S., but I think the environment I'm in here definitely helps," he told ESPN.

"Just being a good team player with this team, just being a piece of a puzzle is really important for me. I think that has allowed me to have some success with the national team individually. But yeah: I'm still trying to figure it all out."