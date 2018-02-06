VIDEO: Juventus Goalkeeper Gigi Buffon Defies Age to Show Crazy Reflexes During Training Drill

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is still considered one of the very best players in his position in world football, and this latest clip released by the club is evidence of that.

The stalwart has been with the Bianconeri since 2001 following a world record €52m from Parma, and has been at the top of his game for years.

Incredibly, Buffon is still going strong at the age of 40 and has recently been quoted as saying that he wouldn't retire if he guided Juve to Champions League glory this season.

Judging by a clip uploaded by the club's official Twitter account, Buffon simply doesn't appear to be in the shape of a typical 40-year-old, rather somebody 10 years younger arguably.

The clip shows the Italian being put through his paces in training, with a drill designed to test his speed and reflexes, something he demonstrates and then some.

Not to show any favouritism, the club also proceeded to upload clips of deputy Wojciech Szczesny facing shots from distance, and the third-choice Claudio Pinsoglio doing the same drill as Buffon.

The Old Lady are hopeful of an amazing season this term with Buffon likely to retire. They are currently competing on three fronts still; Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League

Standing in their way in Europe, and potentially another season for Buffon, are Tottenham who have impressed in the competition so far by beating Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

