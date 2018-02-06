VIDEO: Juventus Goalkeeper Gigi Buffon Defies Age to Show Crazy Reflexes During Training Drill

By 90Min
February 06, 2018

Juventus goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon is still considered one of the very best players in his position in world football, and this latest clip released by the club is evidence of that.

The stalwart has been with the Bianconeri since 2001 following a world record €52m from Parma, and has been at the top of his game for years.

Incredibly, Buffon is still going strong at the age of 40 and has recently been quoted as saying that he wouldn't retire if he guided Juve to Champions League glory this season.

Judging by a clip uploaded by the club's official Twitter account, Buffon simply doesn't appear to be in the shape of a typical 40-year-old, rather somebody 10 years younger arguably.

The clip shows the Italian being put through his paces in training, with a drill designed to test his speed and reflexes, something he demonstrates and then some.

Not to show any favouritism, the club also proceeded to upload clips of deputy Wojciech Szczesny facing shots from distance, and the third-choice Claudio Pinsoglio doing the same drill as Buffon.

The Old Lady are hopeful of an amazing season this term with Buffon likely to retire. They are currently competing on three fronts still; Serie A, the Coppa Italia and the Champions League

Standing in their way in Europe, and potentially another season for Buffon, are Tottenham who have impressed in the competition so far by beating Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters