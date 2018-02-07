Big-Spending AC Milan Could Face UEFA Sanction as Records Show a €250m Loss in 3 Years

The latest financial reports to come out of AC Milan reportedly show that the club have lost roughly €250m in their attempts to return to the top if Italian and European football.





It is suggested by Calciomercato (via Forbes) that these latest figures, which are from 2015 to 2017, explain why Milan didn't bring any new faces to the San Siro during the January transfer window.

The Rossoneri have invested heavily in their squad since Silvio Berlusconi sold the club to Yonghong Li back in 2016 and could face action from UEFA as financial fair play regulations state that a club can't operate at losses that exceed €30m each season.





During the summer, Milan made 11 big name signings as the club desperately looked to improve on their sixth-place finish last season.





However, the club have actually seen themselves drop further down the Serie A table and currently sit behind Atalanta and Sampdoria in the hunt for European football.

What will add more salt into the wounds of AC Milan is seeing their bitter rivals Inter, who have been very conservative in the transfer market this season, fighting to secure Champions League football alongside Juventus and Napoli.





Although returning to Europe's elite competition through the Serie A seems impossible this year, Milan could still secure Champions League qualification, and the subsequent financial benefits, through their Europa League campaign.