Lionel Messi & Wife Antonella Roccuzzo Announce the Name of Their Third Child

By 90Min
February 07, 2018

Lionel Messi and wife Antonella Roccuzzo have announced the name of their child. The Barcelona forward took to social media to confirm that his third son will be called Ciro.

Antonella had revealed a few months back that the couple were expecting another baby, and he is expected to be born in late February or early March.

Ciro will be their third son after Thiago and Mateo, both of whom Messi has spoken about publicly.

"They are very different," he told TyC Sports. "Thiago is a phenomenon, he's a good little boy the other is just the opposite, a son of a bitch.

"Thiago likes cars and motorcycles more. He likes football, but even there he plays for a little bit and gets tired. Mateo is a terror, a character. It's nice to see how different they are from each other."

Familia de 5❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #blessed👦🏻👦🏻👦🏻

A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on

(You may also be interested in Philippe Coutinho Waxes Lyrical About Barcelona Teammates & Insists He Came to Win 'Big Titles')

The birth of another child is likely to come at a busy time for Messi, whose Barcelona side are still fighting for all silverware available.

The Blaugrana will play Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 this month, a tie they will enter as strong favourites. In La Liga, Barcelona are nine points clear of second placed Atletico Madrid, and further 19 ahead of Real Madrid.

Messi, now 30-years-old, has been typically prolific so far this season, scoring 26 goals in all competitions as he looks to win another Ballon d'Or.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Reporters

      close

      Remove or add reporters to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Reporters

      Add Reporters