Lionel Messi & Wife Antonella Roccuzzo Announce the Name of Their Third Child

Lionel Messi and wife Antonella Roccuzzo have announced the name of their child. The Barcelona forward took to social media to confirm that his third son will be called Ciro.

Antonella had revealed a few months back that the couple were expecting another baby, and he is expected to be born in late February or early March.

Messi announces that his third son will be named Ciro. Cute ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jQL98f1U0P — Leo Messi (@messi10stats) February 6, 2018

Ciro will be their third son after Thiago and Mateo, both of whom Messi has spoken about publicly.

"They are very different," he told TyC Sports. "Thiago is a phenomenon, he's a good little boy the other is just the opposite, a son of a bitch.

"Thiago likes cars and motorcycles more. He likes football, but even there he plays for a little bit and gets tired. Mateo is a terror, a character. It's nice to see how different they are from each other."

Familia de 5❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ #blessed👦🏻👦🏻👦🏻 A post shared by AntoRoccuzzo88 (@antoroccuzzo88) on Oct 15, 2017 at 7:02am PDT

The birth of another child is likely to come at a busy time for Messi, whose Barcelona side are still fighting for all silverware available.

The Blaugrana will play Chelsea in the Champions League last 16 this month, a tie they will enter as strong favourites. In La Liga, Barcelona are nine points clear of second placed Atletico Madrid, and further 19 ahead of Real Madrid.

Messi, now 30-years-old, has been typically prolific so far this season, scoring 26 goals in all competitions as he looks to win another Ballon d'Or.