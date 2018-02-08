Premier League Quartet to Fight for Crystal Palace Star Man Wilfried Zaha in the Summer

Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham are all showing interest in Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha, according to reports.

Zaha has been one of Palace's most influential players so far this season, so much so that the Eagles have failed to win a league game without him since September 2016. His form hasn't gone unnoticed, and now, according to the Mirror, he is attracting interest from four of the top six clubs.

The 25-year-old picked up a knee injury in Palace's last outing against Newcastle and the club's chiefs were worried that he would be out for a substantial amount of time, but it has now emerged that the injury is not as bad as first feared and the Ivorian could be back in action by the end of next month.

Zaha has made the move away from Palace before in his career. He signed for Manchester United in January 2013 for a £10m fee but failed to make an impact up north, making only two Premier League appearances for the Red Devils. He signed on loan for Palace in August 2014 and that became a permanent deal in the following transfer window.

Crystal Palace with and without Wilfried Zaha starting in the Premier League this season



Full player statistics: https://t.co/gnmc4TYiHh pic.twitter.com/fs8QH3EOAM — WhoScored.com (@WhoScored) February 5, 2018

The winger has turned around his form since rejoining his boyhood club, having registered seven goals and 11 assists in the Premier League last season, and has four goals this campaign, despite missing the first two months through injury.

If the report is accurate, Zaha could get a second chance at a top six Premier League club, and there will be an almighty battle for the services of the Palace man.