Borussia Dortmund vs Hamburg Preview: Classic Encounter, Form, Team News & More

Borussia Dortmund host Hamburg at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday afternoon, and with the fight for the Champions League qualifying spots heating up die Schwarzgelben will be looking for nothing but all three points against die Rothosen.

Dortmund picked up their first win of the Rückrunde last time out in a hard-fought victory over FC Köln. New signing Michy Batshuayi scored twice in the win and the Belgian will be hoping to add to his tally on Saturday.

Good news for Dortmund on the injury front as club hero Marco Reus is back and available for selection. After eight painful months out with injury the Germany international is set to make is long awaited comeback, however after fellow countryman Andre Schürrle's impressive display last week, Reus could be forced to make his return from the bench.

As for the away side, despite earning two points from their last two games die Rothosen still have some way to go to secure safety. Under new boss Bernd Hollerbach Hamburg have looked a more secure side, and a win against Dortmund on Saturday could potentially bring them level on points with 16th placed Mainz 05.

Classic Encounter

In the 2012/13 season Hamburg traveled to the home of the Bundesliga champions and despite being underdogs on the day die Rothosen caused what was probably the biggest shock of the season.

Dortmund began in typical fashion, and with only a quarter of the first half gone they had the lead. Robert Lewandowski punished some slack defending from the visitors and slotted the ball home from close range.

The home side's joy was short lived however as only one minute later the away side replied through a well worked goal which culminated in Artjoms Rudņevs tapping the ball in to bring the scores level.

Shortly after their equaliser Hamburg got their second of the game, this time through current Spurs man Son Heung-min, as the South Korean eased passed a couple of challenges before curling the ball beautifully past Roman Weidenfeller in goal.

Things went from bad to worse for die Schwarzgelben as Lewandowski saw red for what seemed to be a challenge that warranted a yellow card. The blow was lessened however just after the second half as Jeffrey Bruma was given his marching orders.

The home side struggled from that point on as Hamburg sat back and looked to play on the counter attack. As Dortmund committed men forward spaces began to appear at the back, and they were soon punished.

Two goals from Rudnevs and Son gave the away side a surprise 4-1 lead and that is how the score finished.

Form

Drawing games has been one of Dortmund's main downfalls this year, with Stöger's men drawing their first three games of the Rückrunde. Seeing games out has been Dortmund's problem and last week they nearly through yet another game away, with goals from Batshuayi saving der BVB from what would have been a disappointing draw.

Batshuayi hit the ground running last week and for Hamburg they will need to keep an eye on Dortmund's man-in-form if they are to get anything from the game on Saturday.

Much like Dortmund, draws have hindered Hamburg's progress this campaign. They currently sit second from bottom and at the moment are favorites alongside FC Köln to go down.

However, despite the gloom surrounding the club new boss Hollerbach has brought a new lease of life to Hamburg and after two positive results in their last two games, die Rothosen will head into the game at the weekend in moderately good form.

Team News

Borussia Dortmund





Youngster Jadon Sancho is set to miss the game after picking up an ankle injury in last week's victory in Cologne. Despite making a brief appearance from the bench last Friday, Raphael Guerreiro is likely to miss the game at the weekend due to a slight knock.

Hamburg





Kyriakos Papadopoulos is suspended for the fixture after he was sent off against Hannover 96. Swedish midfielder Albin Ekdal was given a rare appearance last time out and the 28-year-old is likely to feature yet again on Saturday.

Potential Lineups:

Borussia Dortmund (4-3-3): Bürki - Piszczek, Sokratis, Toprak, Toljan - Kagawa, Weigl, Götze - Pulisic, Batshuayi, Schürrle.

Hamburg (3-5-2): Mathenia - Van Drongelen, Jung, Sakai - Diekmeier, Hunt, Ekdal, Walace, Douglas Santos - Wood, Kostic.

Prediction

After getting their first win off the Rückrunde last time out and given the league positions of both sides it is hard to look past a win for Dortmund.





Batshuayi will be hoping for his first goal at the Signal Iduna Park on Saturday and it wouldn't come as a surprise to see the Belgian get on the scoresheet against a struggling Hamburg side.





Borussia Dortmund 3-0 Hamburg