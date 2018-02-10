For the first time since 2006, there will be a new U.S. Soccer president.

Sunil Gulati's successor will be chosen at U.S. Soccer's Annual General Meeting in Orlando, Florida, where the election will determine which of the eight candidates will lead the federation forward.

Those candidates are (alphabetically): Paul Caligiuri, Kathy Carter, Carlos Cordeiro, Steve Gans, Kyle Martino, Hope Solo, Michael Winograd and Eric Wynalda.

Each of the candidates will have five minutes to speak at the National Council Meeting prior to the election. They'll speak in the following order:

Watch the live stream of the event, via U.S. Soccer, below:

The winner will assume Gulati's seat with immediate effect, while the outgoing president will remain in his role on the FIFA Council while also spearheading the USA's joint effort with Canada and Mexico to host the 2026 World Cup.