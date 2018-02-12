6 of the Best Moments From the Weekend as Race for a Top 4 Spot Is Blown Wide Open

It was another goal-filled weekend of Premier League football which saw some big results in the top half of the table.

Tottenham got the better of North London rivals Arsenal, which has seen them return to the top four. A shock defeat for Manchester United has seen the Red Devils also pulled towards the race for Champions League football as just six points separate second and fifth place.

Here's six of the best moments from another thrilling weekend of football...

Best Goal

It was business as usual for Manchester City, as they put five past Leicester City this weekend.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Sergio Aguero stole the show by bagging four of the goals, taking his tally for 2018 to 13 in 10 games. The Argentine's fourth was surely the pick of the bunch, which was a rocket of a shot from the outside of the box, hitting the underside of the bar and over a helpless Kasper Schmeichel.

Best Assist

It was also business as usual for Liverpool's attacking duo of Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, as both were on hand with a goal and an assist in the Reds' 2-0 victory over Southampton.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

A wonderful exchange between the Brazilian and the Egyptian saw Firmino put in a defence-splitting backheel straight into the path of Salah, who calmly finished to double the Reds' lead.

The pair continue their sublime form, and now have 49 goals between in all competitions.

Best Debut Performance





Newcastle may have found the answer to their goalkeeping woes this season, as Martin Dubravka put in a stellar performance on his debut for the Magpies. Dubravka's assured goalkeeping helped Newcastle to a surprise 1-0 win over Manchester United.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The loanee from Sparta Prague was on hand to deny efforts from Michael Carrick, Jesse Lingard, and a Antony Martial effort one-on-one.

Newcastle fans have not had a lot to be excited about this season, but the thought of potentially signing this goalkeeper permanently has surely got mouths watering.

Best Save





While Martin Dubravka put in his fair share of fine saves this weekend, Petr Cech also put in a strong performance between the sticks for Arsenal.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

If it were not for the resilience of Cech, Arsenal could have conceded three or four in their disappointing North London derby performance. The highlight for Cech came when he denied Christian Eriksen from a free-kick with a diving save in the top corner.

Best Comeback From a Losing Streak

Huddersfield had lost five Premier League games in a row and were without a win since mid-December before they hosted Bournemouth last weekend.

Tony Marshall/GettyImages

Bournemouth were themselves in a good run a form which had seen them beat Arsenal and Chelsea in recent weeks. However, the Terriers really managed to turn it around with a brilliant 4-1 win over the Cherries to take them out of the relegation zone.

The Terriers also win the bonus award for best accidental nudity of the weekend when a sub was caught showing off a bit more than he probably would have liked by the television cameras...

Best Fan Sign





A young Southampton fan was spotted throwing his shade at the Southampton board with a brilliant sign at the Saints' game against Liverpool.

The sign made by this young Southampton FC fan is 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/bNdxMUPiuk — Soccer AM (@SoccerAM) February 12, 2018

Former Southampton players Virgil van Dijk, Adam Lallana, Dejan Lovren, Sadio Mane, and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were all included in Liverpool's match-day squad for the trip to St. Mary's, much to the dismay of this young Saints fan.

It also proved to be another disappointing defeat for Southampton, who have dropped back into the relegation zone.