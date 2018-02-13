Roma Look to Extend Allison's Contract Amid Interest From Real Madrid & Liverpool

Serie A giants Roma are looking to extend the contract of their in-demand Brazilian keeper Allison, in order to stave off any summer moves for their prized asset, according to Italian outlet Calciomercato.

The 25-year-old stopper, who is preferred over Manchester City's Ederson in the Brazilian national team, was touted to leave the Stadio Olimpico in January when a number of clubs, including Liverpool and Real Madrid, were linked with a move.

Former Roma coach has described Allison as “The Messi of Goalkeepers.” pic.twitter.com/NrjwYUEl1I — Brazil Foot⚽️ (@Brazil_TeamNews) February 7, 2018

The Brazilian international Joined the Serie A outfit from Brazilian second tier side Internacional in 2016. Initially, he struggled to displace Wojciech Szczęsny as the starting keeper and was handed limited playing time via cup competitions.

After Szczesny left to Juventus in the summer, Allison grasped the opportunity with both hands and his scintillating form has seen him propelled into Tite's World Cup plans.

His performances haven't gone unnoticed in Europe either, and it was heavily reported in January that he was about to join Liverpool. Real Madrid were also said to be interested, with Los Blancos looking to freshen up the position which is currently occupied by the veteran duo of Navas and Casilla.

In what would appear to be a blow to both team's chances of signing Allison, the Giallorossi are set to offer the player a contract extension which he is expected to sign if his demands are met.





As per the report, the 25-year-old is asking for €5m per season including bonuses, a significant increase on the €1.5m he currently receives. In return, Roma wish to raise his release clause to €90m, although it would only be valid for teams outside of Italy.

The report also notes that the club would consider any substantial bid for the prized asset given their delicate Financial Fair Play situation.