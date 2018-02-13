Thierry Henry Suggests Marcus Rashford May Need to Leave Man Utd to Realise Potential

Marcus Rashford should think about leaving Manchester United in the summer over a lack of game time.

That is the view of Arsenal legend and Sky Sports pundit Thierry Henry, who told Sky's Monday Night Football show (via the Mirror) that the wonderkid may need to consider an Old Trafford departure in order to fulfil his potential.

Rashford has found himself slipping down the pecking order with United due to the form of Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard this season.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

His time on the pitch has been hampered further by the January arrival of Chile talisman Alexis Sanchez - all of which has led to Rashford not starting any of the past six Premier League matches.

Henry has now claimed that the England striker may need to head for pastures new for fear that his development will be stunted, given that the likes of Juan Mata and Romelu Lukaku also stand in his way for a starting berth under Jose Mourinho.

The Frenchman said: "One of the most important things for me is that you have to play. You cannot be on the bench and missing games, missing learning about the game and stopping that momentum, and an example is Rashford.

I know some people are really trying to push for Marcus Rashford, but the simple truth is that he's currently not as good as Alexis or Martial to start. He has still featured in 37 games this season, it's not as if he doesn't play. — Liam Canning (@LiamPaulCanning) February 12, 2018

"Rashford at times could not capitalise on what he did from that year [after his debut], because sometimes he is playing on the right, [sometimes] on the left.

"Leave is a strong word. Obviously being from there, he wants to play for United. But he has to play and it is becoming even more difficult for him since Sanchez has arrived.

Marcus Rashford must be wondering how he doesn’t get a game in this Man Utd team. — Ian Darke (@IanDarke) February 11, 2018

"I think at the end of the season, he is maybe going to have a thinking day of 'do I stay?'

"If you're good enough, you can make it work anywhere you want, apart from when something happens behind closed doors that we don't know about.

"What I am saying to him is: you need to play. It can be at Manchester United. I'm not saying he can't play at Manchester United, but he still has not had that run of games to carry on the momentum that he has.

"Especially at a young age, you play on that at times. I don't know if he is going to leave or not, but he needs to play."