Nathaniel Clyne Returns to Liverpool Training After Long Spell Out With Back Injury

Liverpool full-back Nathaniel Clyne has returned to training after recovering from a back injury, manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed.

The 26-year-old has missed the entirety of this season with the problem and underwent surgery in November.

He is part of Liverpool's 25-man squad for Wednesday night's Champions League tie against Porto, but he is not expected to make an immediate return to action.

“Clyney is back," Klopp told Liverpoolfc.com. "Of course, it is absolutely too early to think about him. But he is back in normal training, so that’s cool.

“He’s been training for two days but after that long of a break, it will take time until he is able to play.”

Clyne's imminent return could mean that Klopp is forced to make a difficult decision. Both Joe Gomez and Trent Alexander-Arnold have impressed in the absence of the England international.

Gomez has played more regularly and could yet be utilised as a centre-back alongside Virgil van Dijk.





Gomez is also an injury doubt ahead of the Porto clash and Klopp remained coy on his potential availability.





“I don’t know yet if [Gomez will] be available on Wednesday, but I think he has a chance," said the German coach.

“All he’s done so far has looked good, but it’s all been about waiting for the reaction. I saw him this morning, he looked good as well.

“We have a session tonight and tomorrow morning, so it depends on how he looks in training and then I will start thinking about it.

“I don’t want to make pressure or rush him; it would be cool if he is available but we will see.”