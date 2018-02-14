Olivier Giroud Labels Chelsea as His Perfect Club & Explains Why He Had to Leave Arsenal in January

Olivier Giroud's need to play regularly was the reason he left Arsenal for Chelsea, according to the striker himself, while he also called his new club 'perfect for him'.

The 31-year-old France international joined Chelsea from London rivals Arsenal in an £18m deadline day move this January, as part of a triangle of moves that saw the Gunners sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Dortmund take the Blues' Michy Batshuayi on loan.

Giroud had started just once for Arsenal in the Premier League in 2017/18, and he unsurprisingly cites this is his motivation to change clubs

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

“It’s been a while since I played regularly and that’s why I needed to move. I needed a new challenge and Chelsea was the perfect club for me," he said, as quoted by the Mirror.

The former Montpellier forward, who is targeting a place in France's World Cup squad, also spoke about the size of his new club and how he is looking forward to a new challenge after five and a half seasons with Arsenal.

“It’s the Premier League, a club [Chelsea] which has won more titles in the past ten years than any other. It’s a massive club and I am very proud to be here and to carry on my career in the Premier League.

“I had five amazing years there [Arsenal], but now it’s a new chapter of my career and I am focused 100 per cent on the Blues to reach our targets. I’m very happy to be here.”

Giroud made his full Chelsea debut in Monday night's 3-0 win over West Brom, and while he couldn't cap an impressive performance with a goal, he did set up Eden Hazard’s opener.

36 minutes and it's already close to the full Giroud Experience. Miss a sitter, class one touch assist, an ill-advised attempt at a ridiculous goal, rolling around like he's been tasered after getting a knock. It's been like a week and I already miss him so much. — Michael Keshani (@MichaelKeshani) February 12, 2018

He could get another chance at his first Blues goal on Friday as his new side take on Championship strugglers Hull in the FA Cup.

He added: “I am back in the FA Cup and the Champions League, and we are going to take the games step by step.

“We want to qualify in the FA Cup and then we have three big games to come against Barcelona in the Champions League and then Manchester United and Manchester City away."