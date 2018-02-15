Football Pundit Rio Ferdinand Tears Into Spurs Defender After Disastrous Champions League Outing

By 90Min
February 15, 2018

Former Manchester United and England captain Rio Ferdinand has torn into Spurs defender Serge Aurier, following his dismal opening ten minutes against Juventus in the Champions League.

Spurs went 2-0 down after just eight minutes, but rallied to secure an important 2-2 draw in Turin. Speaking as a pundit on BT Sport, Ferdinand gave a withering analysis of the former Paris Saint-Germain player, stating:

"As a defender I have never really rated Aurier. He’s rash and he’s let his team down far too often."

Ferdinand's comments came after Aurier made a terrible mistake that saw Juventus awarded a penalty just before half-time. 

The Frenchman slid in rashly on Douglas Costa, gifting the home side a perfect opportunity to put the tie to bed early on. Luckily for Spurs, Gonzalo Higuaín missed the chance to bag a hat-trick, and Aurier was spared further blushes for his woeful tackling attempt.

While Spurs have enjoyed an impressive season under Mauricio Pochettino, it would be fair to say that Aurier is yet to prove a worthy heir to his predecessor Kyle Walker. With England international Kieran Trippier champing at the bit to make the right-back position his own, Aurier will have to up his game if he is to remain a regular starter in the Spurs starting XI.

In other news, Real Madrid have joined Man Utd in the race to sign Spurs defender Toby Alderwiereld, after contract talks have stalled between the player and club. 


The Belgian international has a £25m buy-out clause in his contract, meaning that he could prove a bargain signing for a top team in the current, grossly-inflated football transfer market.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now