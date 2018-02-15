Football Pundit Rio Ferdinand Tears Into Spurs Defender After Disastrous Champions League Outing

Former Manchester United and England captain Rio Ferdinand has torn into Spurs defender Serge Aurier, following his dismal opening ten minutes against Juventus in the Champions League.

Spurs went 2-0 down after just eight minutes, but rallied to secure an important 2-2 draw in Turin. Speaking as a pundit on BT Sport, Ferdinand gave a withering analysis of the former Paris Saint-Germain player, stating:

"As a defender I have never really rated Aurier. He’s rash and he’s let his team down far too often."

Serge Aurier picks up a yellow card, but good news for Spurs is that rules him out of the 2nd leg. #JUVTOT — 90min (@90min_Football) February 13, 2018

Ferdinand's comments came after Aurier made a terrible mistake that saw Juventus awarded a penalty just before half-time.

The Frenchman slid in rashly on Douglas Costa, gifting the home side a perfect opportunity to put the tie to bed early on. Luckily for Spurs, Gonzalo Higuaín missed the chance to bag a hat-trick, and Aurier was spared further blushes for his woeful tackling attempt.

While Spurs have enjoyed an impressive season under Mauricio Pochettino, it would be fair to say that Aurier is yet to prove a worthy heir to his predecessor Kyle Walker. With England international Kieran Trippier champing at the bit to make the right-back position his own, Aurier will have to up his game if he is to remain a regular starter in the Spurs starting XI.

FULL-TIME: A hard-fought performance sees us take two away goals back to Wembley. pic.twitter.com/ru60RXGe78 — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) February 13, 2018

In other news, Real Madrid have joined Man Utd in the race to sign Spurs defender Toby Alderwiereld, after contract talks have stalled between the player and club.





The Belgian international has a £25m buy-out clause in his contract, meaning that he could prove a bargain signing for a top team in the current, grossly-inflated football transfer market.