Chelsea welcomes Hull City to Stamford Bridge on Friday for a fifth-round tie in the FA Cup.

The Blues will field a rotated squad with a handful of top players out injured and a tough upcoming slate of games against Barcelona in the Champions League and both Manchester clubs in the next two weeks.

David Luiz, Tiemoue Bakayoko and Ross Barkley have all been ruled out for Antonio Conte’s club. Olivier Giroud and Marcos Alonso are no guarantee to be fit, either.

Hull is currently 21st in the Championship, in danger of relegation to League One.

How to watch

Game Time: Friday, Feb. 16, 3 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FS2

Live Stream: Watch live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. (Qualified subscribers can also watch on FoxSportsGo.)