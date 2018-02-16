Tite Reveals Most of Brazil's 2018 World Cup Roster

Brazil head coach Tite has let slip 15 members of his 23-man party ahead of this summer's World Cup in Russia.

Brazilian news outlet UoL Esporte has claimed that the boss of La Canarinha has already penciled in around two-thirds of the squad that he will select for the international tournament due to take place this summer.

Among the names mentioned are Barcelona stars Philippe Coutinho and Paulinho; PSG quartet Neymar, Thiago Silva, Marquinhos and Dani Alves; Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino; Real Madrid midfielder Casemiro; and Manchester City pair Gabriel Jesus and Fernandinho.

The other players who are in line to receive call ups - and who play in Europe or China - are Inter's Miranda, Roma goalkeeper Alisson, Real Madrid left back Marcelo, Beijing Sinobo Guoan superstar Renato Augusto, and Chelsea winger Willian.

Tite also made mention of the possibility of calling Corinthians star Jadson and Cruzeiro right-back Edilson - the duo both plying their trade in their homeland.

15 of Brazil’s 23-man World Cup squad are locked in! 🔒🇧🇷🔥 pic.twitter.com/3fJi5DtKCs — B/R Football (@brfootball) February 16, 2018

It is unclear who the other eight potential members of Tite's squad could be, but places are certainly up for grabs in the 56-year-old's squad and whoever can make a late push for inclusion will have to have performed admirably for their team in the next three months.

Of those selected who have been capped before, 34-year-old defender Alves leads the way with 105 appearances for Brazil, with Neymar (83) and Thiago Silva (67) someway off Alves' haul.

Gabriel Jesus is the least capped among that contingent with only 13 caps to his name, but the Manchester City wonder kid's seven goals in those games mean he is a surefire starter in Russia.

Neymar and Paulinho have the most goals from their appearances for Brazil - 53 and 11 - respectively - and it'll be up to the other members of Tite's squad to weigh in with their fair share in the near future.

Brazil will face Russia and Germany in friendly matches in late May ahead of the tournament kicking off on Thursday 14th June.