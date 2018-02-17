Arsenal Aim for First Sleeve Sponsor in Their History To Help Compete With Premier League Rivals

Arsenal are reportedly searching for a sleeve sponsor to help close down the commercial gap between themselves and the Manchester clubs.

The Gunners are currently sixth in the Premier League table, 27 points behind league leaders Manchester City and 11 behind the Citizens' neighbours Manchester United. But apparently the league table isn't the only place Arsenal are trailing to these clubs.





It has been calculated that Manchester City and Manchester United are both earning over £100m more than Arsenal in their commercial revenue.





According to the Telegraph, Arsenal will try to obtain a sleeve sponsor, their first ever, from next year to help close the financial gap.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The north London side are now profiting from their move to the Emirates Stadium, and with a combination of increased broadcast revenue, their financial position is getting stronger, but an obstacle that still remains is their commercial position.





The Gunners could potentially improve their commercial revenue in 2019, with both the Puma kit and Emirates shirt deals set to expire at the end of next season. But the club think their biggest opportunity for commercial revenue could come in other areas, with Chelsea and Manchester City both earning £8m yearly from their own sleeve sponsorship deals.





In the meantime, Arsenal will perhaps be focusing on qualifying for next season's Champions League. Manager Arsene Wenger's side currently trail the top four league places by eight points.





Another opportunity for qualification comes in the form of winning the Europa League. The Gunners will host Ostersund in the second leg of their round of 32 tie on Thursday and are going into the game with a 3-0 advantage from the away match.