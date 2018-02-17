Philippe Coutinho Shares Harry Kane's Potential Real Madrid Squad Number With Teammates

Philippe Coutinho has reportedly told his Barcelona teammates the squad number Real Madrid would give Harry Kane, should he sign for the Spanish giants.

Kane has reportedly topped president Florentino Perez's summer hit-list after his form in 2017 saw him score more goals than both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, and if Real get their way, Kane could be playing alongside Ronaldo next season.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

According to Diario Gol (via the Express) Coutinho has been sharing the idea that Kane will receive the number ten shirt - currently occupied by former Spurs teammate Luka Modric - should he make the switch to the Bernabeu in the summer.

Even though Modric is under contract at Madrid until 2020, it's believed Real are keen to award the striker the number ten shirt, as are Madrid's sponsor Adidas who would be keen for the Spurs man to get the shirt in order to boost shirt sales.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

In fact, the Express have also claimed the sports brand have even began planning marketing campaigns for when the 23-year-old signs for Madrid, although no contact between the two clubs have been made yet.





Kane has been on scintillating form this season, bagging his 100th Premier League goal during Tottenham's recent 2-2 draw with Liverpool, and currently has 23 goals in 26 league appearances already this season.

Tottenham will be hoping they can fend off any interest from Europe's top clubs, however for now, they will be focused on their trip to Crystal Palace on Monday night as they look to close the gap on Chelsea - who currently occupy fourth place in the league table.