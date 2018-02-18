Eibar's Fabian Orellana Picks Up Ridiculous Red Card in Defeat Against Barcelona

By 90Min
February 18, 2018

Eibar winger Fabian Orellana's petulance proved costly during Saturday's 2-0 La Liga defeat against Barcelona as he received an entirely unnecessary red card.

With his side a goal down to the division's runaway leaders, the Chilean picked up a second yellow card for punching the ball away in frustration.

The game had been stopped for a foul and Orellana, clearly angered by the referee's decision, couldn't contain himself.


Going down to ten men hardly helped Eibar in what was an already unenviable task. The Basque minnows, who have enjoyed a superb run of form in recent weeks, succumbed to a defeat with goals from Luis Suarez and Jordi Alba.


Orellana has previous against Barcelona: he has been sent off three times against the Catalan club - on one occasion he was dismissed for throwing grass at Sergio Busquets' face - and a total of six times in La Liga.

The 32-year-old had impressed during Saturday's game, too, making his sending off all the more irritating for his coach, Jose Luis Mendilibar.

Eibar remain in seventh place in La Liga after the defeat, an extraordinary position for such a modestly sized club.


They had won eight, drawn three, and lost one of their previous 12 league games before losing to Barcelona.

