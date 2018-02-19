VIDEO: Brazil Legend Ronaldinho Reveals 'Big Project' After Officially​ Hanging Up Boots

By 90Min
February 19, 2018

Former Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain star Ronaldinho has announced that he will become a partner in a "big project" after officially announcing his retirement in January.

The 37-year-old also confirmed that he will be involved in a number of special matches this year before pursuing a career in coaching and the music industry.

"I officially decided to end my career as a football player as of this year," Ronaldinho announced in a video on his Twitter page. "Thanks for all the support.

"From now, I will be involved in the football school and music industry. This year I will hold retirement matches in various places.

"Lastly, I will become a partner in a big project. The details will be announced soon."

The two time Ballon d'Or winner last played competitively for Brazilian side Fluminense in 2015 after deciding to return to South America following his outstanding spells with PSG, Barcelona and AC Milan.

PATRICK HERTZOG/GettyImages

Ronaldinho made 198 appearances during his time in Catalonia and it was during his five-year spell at the Camp Nou where the former Brazil international cemented his place in the history books of European football.

The 37-year-old secured six major honours during his time with the Blaugrana whilst also lifting the World Cup in 2002, just one year after moving from Grêmio to Paris Saint-Germain.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today and get 2 FREE gifts.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now